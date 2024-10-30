Speedy 3D Printing

3D printing is a game-changing technology, but it’s still pretty slow. Formlabs is changing that with Form 4. The desktop-sized 3D printer boasts print speeds up to five times faster than its predecessor by using a system that includes powerful LED lights and a custom LCD that help turn liquid resin into solid layers. Projects that once had to be done overnight can now be completed in a matter of hours, making the tech a viable replacement for traditional injection molding. The machine allows for multiple iterations in a day, which Formlabs CEO and co-founder Max Lobovsky says lets hardware developers “take more design risks and, ultimately, bring better products to market.” Early customers include Microsoft, Ford, and NASA.