A July Forbes Health survey found that 78% percent of respondents felt dating app burnout. Roman Khaves, who co-founded the Rizz app, is one of them. “I found myself sending screenshots to my friends of dating app conversations because I was stuck,” he says. That inspired him and cofounder Joshua Miller to create Rizz, which uses ChatGPT trained by professional dating coaches to provide suggested responses and other messaging guidance. Rizz walks users through the dating journey, letting them know, based on screenshots of in-app messages, when it’s time to, say, suggest an initial meeting spot or just move on. And because it’s based on screenshots, users can upload messages from any platform, even iMessage or WhatsApp. (Khaves says many users are already in relationships, seeking communication advice.) Rizz is one of the top downloaded dating apps in the U.S. App Store this year, and has 1.5 million active monthly users.

