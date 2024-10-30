There are an estimated 3 trillion PDFs in existence. To dramatically speed up the reading, summarizing, probing, and querying of these documents, the Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant lets the reader have a real-time conversation with a PDF. The AI assistant can ask the doc for summaries, clarifications, facts, or definitions of confusing terms. When summarizing, an “attribution engine” links to sources within the document, in an attempt to curb hallucinations (things the AI makes up). “This fundamentally changes how people communicate information and consume information,” says Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud.
