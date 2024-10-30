Doctors spend an average of 15.5 hours per week on paperwork and administration, according to the 2023 Medscape Physician Compensation Report. “We have this huge public health emergency, and when you ask [doctors] what’s crushing their soul, they all say it’s paperwork,” says Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and founder of Abridge AI. That’s the impetus behind the company’s AI-powered documentation platform, which automatically records conversations with patients (after receiving their consent), creates a summary that’s formatted for medical records, and makes billing and coding a snap. The product is already being used by 50,000 doctors across 50 health systems.

