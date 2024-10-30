Safeguarding Bitcoin

Block, the financial services company founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, created Bitkey to let users more easily store bitcoin outside of web-based exchanges, which have historically been unstable (or even collapsed). To access your crypto, just unlock a physical device, made of quartz, with your fingerprint and tap it with your phone. The system has safeguarded methods to regain access should you lose your phone or the hardware, or even both, via a list of preassigned “trusted contacts.” Bitkey brings bitcoin “self-custody to the mainstream,” says Block’s head of hardware, Thomas Templeton.

Buy Now: Block Bitkey on Bitkey