The Best Inventions of 2024

Safeguarding Bitcoin

Block Bitkey

1 minute read
Bitkey crypto currency best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jessica Klein

Block, the financial services company founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, created Bitkey to let users more easily store bitcoin outside of web-based exchanges, which have historically been unstable (or even collapsed). To access your crypto, just unlock a physical device, made of quartz, with your fingerprint and tap it with your phone. The system has safeguarded methods to regain access should you lose your phone or the hardware, or even both, via a list of preassigned “trusted contacts.” Bitkey brings bitcoin “self-custody to the mainstream,” says Block’s head of hardware, Thomas Templeton.

Buy Now: Block Bitkey on Bitkey

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com