A More Secure Log-In

Badge co-founder Tina Srivastava came up with the concept of the company’s titular product when her fingerprint data was compromised in a hack of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Realizing her fingerprint could be stolen “was an eye-opening moment,” she says. Rather than store biometric data in a database, Badge creates a unique key, using advanced cryptography, every time someone logs in using their face, voice, or other such means. Nothing is stored centrally, and the key is temporary—so there’s nothing to steal if hacked. Major firms in identity security, such as CyberArk, have agreed to integrate Badge into their logon processes, while healthcare providers including Premise Health use Badge today.

