The Best Inventions of 2024

A Nostalgic EV

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

1 minute read
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Martin Meiners

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Craig Wilson

“So many cars on the road today look angry,” says Mark Gillies, director of PR and reputation at Volkswagen U.S. “The ID. Buzz looks friendly and happy.” The first EV minivan to hit the U.S., the ID. Buzz takes its design cues from the famed VW minibus, originally released in 1950. Although nostalgia is undoubtedly part of the appeal, Gillies argues that the seven-seater is a practical vehicle too: “You get the same interior space as a full-sized SUV, but it’s 30 in. shorter.” A long wheel­base and the hefty batteries beneath the floor make the minivan incredibly stable, and the fast-­charging lithium-ion battery charges to 80% in just 30 minutes with maximum charging speeds. The vehicle goes on sale in the U.S. this fall.

Learn More at Volkswagen ID. Buzz

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com