A Nostalgic EV

“So many cars on the road today look angry,” says Mark Gillies, director of PR and reputation at Volkswagen U.S. “The ID. Buzz looks friendly and happy.” The first EV minivan to hit the U.S., the ID. Buzz takes its design cues from the famed VW minibus, originally released in 1950. Although nostalgia is undoubtedly part of the appeal, Gillies argues that the seven-seater is a practical vehicle too: “You get the same interior space as a full-sized SUV, but it’s 30 in. shorter.” A long wheel­base and the hefty batteries beneath the floor make the minivan incredibly stable, and the fast-­charging lithium-ion battery charges to 80% in just 30 minutes with maximum charging speeds. The vehicle goes on sale in the U.S. this fall.

