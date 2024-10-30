The Best Inventions of 2024

Scanning Cars in Seconds

UVeye Vehicle Inspection Systems

Uveye inspection systems best. inventions

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Brothers Amir and Ohad Hever had the idea for UVeye a decade ago, after witnessing the clunky system, involving manually checking underneath vehicles using mirrors, being used to sweep cars for bombs in a secure facility in Israel. The platform that they designed uses computer vision to identify and report issues. UVeye, founded in 2016, initially focused on military applications, but has found a second life on civilian streets, with customers including car rental companies and those running vehicle fleets, including Amazon, using the tech to check cars for damage. Half a million cars are scanned a month, and the platform is used in 300 dealerships across the U.S. “You enter a dealership, drive through the system, and within 20 to 30 seconds, get a full condition report,” says Amir Hever.

