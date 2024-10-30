A Flashier Frisbee

Frisbees have been flung around parks, beaches, and yards for nearly 90 years. But Tosy is seeking to reinvent the game for a tech-enabled world. The Flying Disc’s 36 red, green, and blue LED lights are activated as it’s thrown to produce up to 16.7 million color variations. A rechargeable battery inside doesn’t just keep the lights on; it activates a lost mode that helps you find the disc after an errant throw. Since October 2022, Tosy has sold 600,000 of the discs.
Buy Now: Tosy Flying Disc on Amazon
