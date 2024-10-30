Balance Practice

Traditionally, slacklining is for daredevils: You try to balance yourself on what looks like a not-so-tight tightrope, often slung between trees. The problem, of course, is that you can fall. So the Germany-based Gibbon created a super short and low slackline, attaching just over three feet of webbing to a wooden board. The wood’s natural springiness gives the line its “slack,” and the line itself is only three inches from the ground, which allows for low-risk balance training. “It’s great for focusing,” says Robert Kaeding, CEO and founder of Gibbon. It also allows for tricks, which were on display at the first-ever GiBoard Cup championship, in Stuttgart, earlier this year.

