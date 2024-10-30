A 25-Year Battery

Made from 95% recycled materials, the Torus Nova Spin is what the company calls “a mechanical battery.” Grid power or solar panels run a constantly spinning rotor inside a unit about the size of a dishwasher, converting the power into kinetic energy that can be reconverted back into electricity in the case of a power outage. Companies like Utah real estate firm Gardner Group are among the first customers for the $85,000 system, which can last 25 years—three times longer than the average chemical battery.
