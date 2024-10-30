The Best Inventions of 2024

A 25-Year Battery

Torus Nova Spin

1 minute read
Torus flywheel energy best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Made from 95% recycled materials, the Torus Nova Spin is what the company calls “a mechanical battery.” Grid power or solar panels run a constantly spinning rotor inside a unit about the size of a dishwasher, converting the power into kinetic energy that can be reconverted back into electricity in the case of a power outage. Companies like Utah real estate firm Gardner Group are among the first customers for the $85,000 system, which can last 25 years—three times longer than the average chemical battery.

Learn More at Torus Nova Spin

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com