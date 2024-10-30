The Best Inventions of 2024

Absorbing PFAS Pollution

Regenesis SourceStop

1 minute read
sourcestop regenesis

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals, are major pollutants, and have been linked to cancer. In April, the EPA cracked down on polluting cities and companies, setting legal limits on PFAS in drinking water. Regenesis’s SourceStop soil treatment could help them clean up. SourceStop’s activated carbon treatment—available in both solid and liquid form—is put onto polluted soil to adsorb PFAS contaminants. It acts like a carbon filter for the soil, nullifying PFAS and stopping them from leaching into groundwater. The tech will work on “just a few hundred square meters [on up] to acres of farmland,” says Paul Erickson, vice president of research and development at Regenesis. In one early test, the product, which is now on general sale, reduced PFAS concentrations in soil by more than 99%.

Learn More at Regenesis SourceStop

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com