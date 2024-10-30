The Best Inventions of 2024

Reducing Cattle’s Footprint

Dsm-Firmenich Bovaer

Cow flatulence is a significant contributor to the greenhouse gas in our atmosphere. Dutch company DSM-Firmenich’s Bovaer addresses that issue at source: The feed additive slows down the last step of the methane production process in cows’ rumens, the largest part of the stomach, by suppressing enzyme activity. “It works within 30 minutes,” says Maik Kindermann, head of research and development on the Bovaer project. Shown to reduce methane emissions by an average of 30% in dairy cows and 45% in beef cattle, the additive was approved by the FDA for use in the U.S. in May. In 2025, a new facility in Scotland is set to supply Bovaer for 4 to 5 million cows and cattle each year.

