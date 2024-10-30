The Best Inventions of 2024

Eco-Friendly Power Tools

DeWalt Powershift

Dewalt Powershit best inventions

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Gasoline-powered tools are commonplace in construction, but DeWalt, owned by Stanley Black & Decker, is trying to clean up the sector. Its Powershift cordless equipment system swaps out gas-guzzling tools for ones powered by a 554-watts-per-hour battery, equal to 6.5 horsepower. “We produce 60% less CO2 emissions during use than gas-powered equipment,” says Ricky Cacchiotti, director of product development at DeWalt and general manager for the Powershift program. Unveiled at an industry expo in January, the Powershift range will begin with six electrified tools, including a plate compactor and a core drill, on sale in November.

