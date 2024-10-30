The Best Inventions of 2024

A Low-Plastic Pharmacy

Cabinet Health

1 minute read
Cabinet Health Best Inventions

Jessica Klein

Last year, the global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at more than $105 billion. That translates to a lot of unrecyclable plastic bottles ending up in landfills. Cabinet Health’s subscription pharmacy instead offers its one million members prescription and over-the-counter medications (but no controlled substances) at cost in reusable, stackable glass containers. In addition, the meds are delivered in compostable packaging. “We wanted [packaging] that was exciting, that looked nice, and had a really scalable economic equation,” says Cabinet Health’s co-founder and president Russell Gong. Cabinet partnered with CVS and Target last year, so members can also pick up their meds at brick-and-mortar locations.

