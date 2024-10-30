The Best Inventions of 2024

Making Buildings More Efficient

BrainBox AI ARIA

1 minute read
Brainbox AI ARIA

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Large commercial buildings are teeming with data: humidity levels, ventilation rates, the boiler’s water supply, and so on. BrainBox AI’s ARIA is an AI platform that automates HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) optimization, looking for inefficiencies. The system constantly tracks data, makes forecasts, and then takes corrective action (such as lowering the indoor temperature). Jean-Simon Venne, founder and CTO of BrainBox, compares the tech’s predictive powers to a time travel movie: “We go to the future, see how terrible it will be in two hours, and change that.” BrainBox says ARIA, already being used in 14,000 buildings in more than 20 countries, can slash energy costs by 25% and curb greenhouse gas emissions.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com