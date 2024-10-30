Making Buildings More Efficient

Large commercial buildings are teeming with data: humidity levels, ventilation rates, the boiler’s water supply, and so on. BrainBox AI’s ARIA is an AI platform that automates HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) optimization, looking for inefficiencies. The system constantly tracks data, makes forecasts, and then takes corrective action (such as lowering the indoor temperature). Jean-Simon Venne, founder and CTO of BrainBox, compares the tech’s predictive powers to a time travel movie: “We go to the future, see how terrible it will be in two hours, and change that.” BrainBox says ARIA, already being used in 14,000 buildings in more than 20 countries, can slash energy costs by 25% and curb greenhouse gas emissions.