Regenerated Textiles

Some 92 million tons of textiles end up in landfills every year, and the polyester in them leaches into our land and groundwater. The Cycora process tackles that problem by liquefying and separating clothing items’ polyester-rich textile waste, and recycling it. The newly created yarns and fabrics are “the same quality as a virgin-grade material,” says Nava Esmailizadeh, head of brand at Ambercycle, the company behind Cycora. Inditex, the owner of Zara, signed a $75 million contract to purchase material from Cycora’s commercial facility, which is scheduled to be running in a couple of years. Meanwhile, Danish womenswear brand Ganni used Cycora materials in its show at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

