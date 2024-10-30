Machine Massage

Aescape’s fully automated robot arms reimagine massage with a full-body scan and machine learning to create a personalized plan for relieving tension. "We're very intentionally not trying to recreate a massage therapist," says founder and CEO Eric Litman. A touch screen lets users direct the two robotic arms’ pressure, target specific areas, and change the music and lighting. Tense patrons can now book an Aescape at some Equinox gyms in New York City, the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami, or the Four Seasons in Orlando or Baltimore (with more locations coming). A 30-minute session starts at $60, but because it can work on both sides of the body at once, Litman says it offers “at least twice the work in half the time you’d spend in a traditional massage.”

Learn More at Aescape