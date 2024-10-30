The Best Inventions of 2024

Machine Massage

Aescape

1 minute read
Aescape best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Ashley Mateo

Aescape’s fully automated robot arms reimagine massage with a full-body scan and machine learning to create a personalized plan for relieving tension. "We're very intentionally not trying to recreate a massage therapist," says founder and CEO Eric Litman. A touch screen lets users direct the two robotic arms’ pressure, target specific areas, and change the music and lighting. Tense patrons can now book an Aescape at some Equinox gyms in New York City, the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami, or the Four Seasons in Orlando or Baltimore (with more locations coming). A 30-minute session starts at $60, but because it can work on both sides of the body at once, Litman says it offers “at least twice the work in half the time you’d spend in a traditional massage.”

Learn More at Aescape

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com