“We’re building the operating system for the family,” says Michael Segal, founder and CEO of Skylight, makers of the wall-mountable Calendar Max. It’s a 27-inch smart touchscreen that syncs family members’ calendars, as well as showing chore charts, to-do lists, dinner plans, and more, so parents and children are all on the same page. An associated AI-powered app, Sidekick, can help ease parental stress by conjuring up meal plans and grocery lists on request. Pre-orders sold out in six weeks when the Calendar Max was launched in January; more than 10,000 have been sold to date.
