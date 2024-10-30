Rock Anywhere, Anytime

When she was a new mom, inventor Milena Djankovic wanted to rock her baby to sleep, but couldn’t set up traditional rockers in places like bed or the park. The Ready Rocker is a light, portable device that turns any seat into a rocking chair. Put the Ready Rocker up against the surface you want to rock against—whether the back of a chair or a wall—and part it open as you would a laptop. Then lean back against the front of the device, while precision spring mechanisms gently rebound your momentum. Originally made for rocking babies, the Ready Rocker has found fans in older people seeking better back support, and teens with autism. "We decided to expand, and it became a product that could be used for people of all ages," says Djankovic.

