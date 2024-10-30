The Best Inventions of 2024

Rock Anywhere, Anytime

Ready Rocker

1 minute read
Ready-Rocker

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

When she was a new mom, inventor Milena Djankovic wanted to rock her baby to sleep, but couldn’t set up traditional rockers in places like bed or the park. The Ready Rocker is a light, portable device that turns any seat into a rocking chair. Put the Ready Rocker up against the surface you want to rock against—whether the back of a chair or a wall—and part it open as you would a laptop. Then lean back against the front of the device, while precision spring mechanisms gently rebound your momentum. Originally made for rocking babies, the Ready Rocker has found fans in older people seeking better back support, and teens with autism. "We decided to expand, and it became a product that could be used for people of all ages," says Djankovic.

Buy Now: Deluxe Ready Rocker 3.0 on Ready Rocker | Amazon

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com