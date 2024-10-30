The Best Inventions of 2024

Practical Play

Nugget Chunk

Jessica Klein

The creators of the famous Nugget, a modular couch that is attractive enough for the living room but comes apart into pieces made for climbing and fort-building, have created the product’s little sister: an equally attractive, play-encouraging ottoman. “Real furniture can be a Trojan horse for a toy,” says Nugget CEO and co-founder David Baron. Nugget’s products embrace that idea, extending an olive branch to kids. Made of four circular, microsuede-covered foam parts with a modern look that blends in with adult furniture, users aged 3 and up can “nest” in Chunk’s parts, roll them around, or reconfigure them for “open-ended play,” Baron says. Chunk now makes up 20% of the company’s sales since its May debut.

