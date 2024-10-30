The Best Inventions of 2024

Better Breast Milk Storage

Mila's Keeper MilKeeper

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jared Lindzon

Breastfeeding is healthy for babies, but can be burdensome for parents. “While breast pumps have made significant strides, the coolers designed to store that pumped milk have lagged, often resembling makeshift lunch bags that only keep milk safe for a few hours,” says certified lactation educator Lara Vu, founder of the company Mila’s Keeper. So Vu created the MilKeeper, a stylish, plastic-free, and portable breast milk cooler that boasts an insulated vacuum bottle design and a reusable high-density polyethylene ice pack to keep 12 ounces of milk safe on-the-go for up to 20 hours. The glass bottle itself attaches to breast pump flanges for pumping, a sealed top for storing, and nipple for feeding, cutting the need to transfer the milk into separate containers.

Buy Now: MilKeeper Starter Set on Mila’s Keeper

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com