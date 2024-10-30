Breastfeeding is healthy for babies, but can be burdensome for parents. “While breast pumps have made significant strides, the coolers designed to store that pumped milk have lagged, often resembling makeshift lunch bags that only keep milk safe for a few hours,” says certified lactation educator Lara Vu, founder of the company Mila’s Keeper. So Vu created the MilKeeper, a stylish, plastic-free, and portable breast milk cooler that boasts an insulated vacuum bottle design and a reusable high-density polyethylene ice pack to keep 12 ounces of milk safe on-the-go for up to 20 hours. The glass bottle itself attaches to breast pump flanges for pumping, a sealed top for storing, and nipple for feeding, cutting the need to transfer the milk into separate containers.

