Upon waking one morning, Kevin Lavelle found there was no audio coming from his smartphone baby monitor. His child was fine, but he had no idea how long they had been unheard. “I realized how truly unreliable these products are,” says Lavelle, now the CEO and co-founder of Harbor. Most devices rely on Wi-Fi or your smartphone—both of which can crash at inconvenient times. Harbor, which can connect with either Wi-Fi or radio, and has its own backup link, turns itself back on if it loses connection with the company’s servers. The gizmo also includes haptic alerts that can wake you—but not your partner—if your child is fussing. The company is currently piloting a Remote Night Nanny, a pay service that includes video conferences with a nurse who will monitor your child all night, and only alert you if needed.
Buy Now: Harbor Baby Monitor on Harbor
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com