An E-Assist Stroller

Martin Pos’s son was the inspiration for the versatile e-Gazelle S motorized stroller. The kid was “a pretty heavy baby,” says Pos, founder of German company Cybex, and the steep hills of the German countryside didn’t help matters. “I was just thinking, ‘Man, it would be really cool to put an engine on a stroller.’” That was decades ago, but the miniaturization of batteries has since helped make the luxury stroller, which has an automated rocking function, a reality. The lithium-ion battery runs the stroller for 28 miles on level ground, or five on rugged terrain. The motor will kick in to help push up hills, or hold back on downhills to save parents’ backs. The stroller has more than 20 configurations, and can carry up to two little ones.

