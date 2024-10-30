Avian Audio

When you set up a Haikubox in your backyard, it automatically listens for birds, records their songs, identifies the species (using AI-powered audio pattern recognition), and then, via Wi-Fi, shares this information to a website for bird-watching enthusiasts. The corded device gives birdwatchers a handy tool to keep track of every bird that nears their home. Plus, the cumulative data being collected can give new clarity on bird migrations. Scientists working with Haikubox found that during the darkness of the April 2024 solar eclipse, many birds stopped singing. “We could look to see on a minute-by-minute basis how birds were responding,” as the eclipse moved along its path, says David Mann, Haikubox founder and inventor. A detailed study of the effect of the eclipse on birds is forthcoming.

