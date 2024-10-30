The Best Inventions of 2024

Cool Runnings

Omius Headband

By Ashley Mateo

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan didn’t need a crown of laurels when she won the women’s Olympic Marathon this summer—she was already wearing Omius' cooling headband. The gear’s 20 cubic cooling units are cut from a porous graphite that pulls water in; when wet, the units’ uneven surface increases the area from which moisture can evaporate, amplifying the body's natural cooling mechanism. The idea is that the tech can help athletes “perform better because you feel like you’re exerting yourself less, or makes [them] more comfortable performing at the same level,” says Omius CEO Jake Leschly. The company says that sales skyrocketed after the Paris Games.

