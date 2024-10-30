Wireless Recovery Boots

Compression boots have moved from professional locker rooms to, well, any room over the past decade. Normatec popularized these puffy sleeves—which squeeze your legs, pumping blood from toes to heart to boost recovery after exercise—and the new Elite offers several upgrades. Gone are the cumbersome air hoses and control consoles; now the boots, which offer seven levels of intensity, are charged and controlled via an iPhone Max-sized touchscreen affixed to the outer thigh of each leg, or using the partner app. They fold down to the size of a backpack, and the increased battery life—four hours on a single charge—makes them more portable for active travel.
