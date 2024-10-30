The Best Inventions of 2024

Comfortable Heart Rate Monitoring

Garmin HRM-Fit

Garmin HRM-Fit
By Ashley Mateo

Chest straps are more accurate than wristbands for measuring heart rate, but layering one that fully wraps around the torso under a sports bra is bulky and can chafe. “Our goal was to work with the sports bra instead of against it,” says Julie Henne, a product architect at Garmin. The result: the HRM-Fit, a heart rate monitor that clips directly onto a sports bra via three anchor points. With smooth surfaces on the interior of the band, the device significantly lowers the risk of discomfort while providing the same accuracy as the rest of Garmin’s heart rate monitors.

