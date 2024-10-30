The Best Inventions of 2024

Workout Form Feedback

BackAware Belt

By Jeff Wilser

Traditional posture monitors use a gyroscope to track the position you’re holding your body in while sitting, but they’re unable to assess dynamic form during exercise. The BackAware Belt, on the other hand, can handle motion. The wearable tech uses two sensors that calibrate to your spine; a one-time setup recognizes your starting posture, then tracks how your spine flexes and changes while in motion during activities like Pilates and deadlifts. BackAware gives real-time feedback on your form, via vibrations on the belt and visual cues on your phone, ensuring proper posture to avoid injuries.

