Clearer Dental X-Rays

Dental X-rays can be tricky for patients—especially kids—to understand, as the gray blobs of a cavity can look similar to the gray blobs of a healthy tooth. And if the patient is confused, then complying with the dentist’s instructions (like wearing a mouthguard) is less likely. So the FDA-cleared Overjet uses AI to create a visual overlay of images that dentists can show young patients, clearly marking cavities in red, exposed nerves in purple, and so on. (The system also makes it easier for dentists to spot problems.) “You see a lot of crowns on children that could be avoided,” says Wardah Inam, CEO of Overjet. “The communication bit is key.”