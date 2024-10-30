Spotting Autism in Infancy

The average age for an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis in the U.S. is roughly 5 years old, but a 2015 Georgia Tech study found that 86% of those treated earlier had better educational outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. The EarliPoint autism diagnostic test is FDA-authorized for use with children aged between 16 and 30 months. Tots watch short videos of children engaging in social interactions while a specialized camera tracks their eye movements, and captures 120 data points per second. The test also requires little training to administer, which is key because diagnoses are often delayed by the unavailability of qualified experts, says EarliTec CEO Thomas Ressemann.