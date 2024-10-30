Helping Surgeons Improve

Surgeons aren’t perfect. “[Surgery is] still an art and directly dependent on the level of experience of the surgeon,” says Anthony Fernando, president and CEO of Asensus Surgical. But more data could help bridge the gap between doctors of different skill levels. The company’s AugmentOR Portal allows surgeons to analyze past performance—based on AI-generated reports that use analytics from surgical robots and associated cameras—to pinpoint areas for improvement. For instance, if tissue is nicked by accident in a surgery, the system can help a doctor better understand how to avoid such an incident in the future.