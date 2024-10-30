The Best Inventions of 2024

Helping Surgeons Improve

Asensus Surgical AugmentOR Portal

1 minute read
Asensus Surgical AugmentOR Portal
Gorodenkoff Productions—Getty Images

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Surgeons aren’t perfect. “[Surgery is] still an art and directly dependent on the level of experience of the surgeon,” says Anthony Fernando, president and CEO of Asensus Surgical. But more data could help bridge the gap between doctors of different skill levels. The company’s AugmentOR Portal allows surgeons to analyze past performance—based on AI-generated reports that use analytics from surgical robots and associated cameras—to pinpoint areas for improvement. For instance, if tissue is nicked by accident in a surgery, the system can help a doctor better understand how to avoid such an incident in the future.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com