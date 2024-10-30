Prostate cancer treatment can be tricky to get right: Over-treatment can bring unnecessary side-effects, while under-treatment risks letting the disease spread. This is why medical software company Artera uses AI, combined with a dataset of patient records and biopsy images, to create a targeted treatment plan. “When you’re treating cancer, you’re trying to predict if their future is better on one therapy or another, and that’s really difficult,” says Andre Esteva, Artera’s founder and CEO. “It turns out, AI is spectacular at it.” So much so that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network now recommends Artera’s Multimodal Artificial Intelligence platform as the official standard of care for prostate cancer.
