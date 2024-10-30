The Best Inventions of 2024

Custom Prostate Cancer Treatment

ArteraAI Multimodal Artificial Intelligence

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Prostate cancer treatment can be tricky to get right: Over-treatment can bring unnecessary side-effects, while under-treatment risks letting the disease spread. This is why medical software company Artera uses AI, combined with a dataset of patient records and biopsy images, to create a targeted treatment plan. “When you’re treating cancer, you’re trying to predict if their future is better on one therapy or another, and that’s really difficult,” says Andre Esteva, Artera’s founder and CEO. “It turns out, AI is spectacular at it.” So much so that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network now recommends Artera’s Multimodal Artificial Intelligence platform as the official standard of care for prostate cancer.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com