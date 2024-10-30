Home Checkup

Imagine a medical check-up that doesn’t require a visit to a doctor’s office. Withings’ BeamO combines four different sensors in one TV remote-looking device that can detect body temperature, listen to lungs, scan the heart, and check blood oxygen levels. “It represents the at-home health monitoring revolution,” says product manager Livia Robic. That medical data syncs to an app, where users can monitor the health of up to eight people and send info to their doctor for a remote diagnosis. Pending CE marking for the E.U. and FDA clearance, which the company says they expect in November, the device will be on sale over the counter—no prescription necessary.

