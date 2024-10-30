Every bowel movement contains clues about your health, which is why doctors often ask patients for stool samples. Now imagine if your bodily waste could be constantly monitored, tracked, and analyzed, creating a more holistic look at your health? Enter Toi Labs’ TrueLoo, an AI-powered toilet seat that optically scans your stool and urine for concerning changes. It looks like a normal toilet seat, it fits on your existing toilet, and it’s currently used in more than 50 senior living facilities. Alerts and data are currently delivered directly to care personnel in such facilities, the company has plans to release a user-facing app. “I liken it to a team of doctors that can peer into your toilet bowl every day,” says device inventor Vik Kashyap, founder and CEO of Toi Labs.

