Nearly two in three pregnancies today are classified as high risk, often due to the health or age of the mother. Medical guidelines recommend once- or twice-weekly monitoring sessions for the last eight weeks of a high-risk pregnancy—a practical impossibility for many. Nuvo’s Invu, a wearable pregnancy monitoring device, tries to keep mom and baby safe remotely. The device, which has 12 different sensors within a band that straps around the abdomen, uses ECG and acoustic sensors to measure fetal and maternal heart rates and contraction activity. “They can have that information fed in real time to their doctor, just as if they were sitting right there,” says Ryan Kraudel, vice president of marketing at Nuvo.
Learn More at Nuvo Invu
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com