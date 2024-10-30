The Best Inventions of 2024

Remote Pregnancy Monitoring

Nuvo Invu

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Nearly two in three pregnancies today are classified as high risk, often due to the health or age of the mother. Medical guidelines recommend once- or twice-weekly monitoring sessions for the last eight weeks of a high-risk pregnancy—a practical impossibility for many. Nuvo’s Invu, a wearable pregnancy monitoring device, tries to keep mom and baby safe remotely. The device, which has 12 different sensors within a band that straps around the abdomen, uses ECG and acoustic sensors to measure fetal and maternal heart rates and contraction activity. “They can have that information fed in real time to their doctor, just as if they were sitting right there,” says Ryan Kraudel, vice president of marketing at Nuvo.

Learn More at Nuvo Invu

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com