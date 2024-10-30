Nearly two in three pregnancies today are classified as high risk, often due to the health or age of the mother. Medical guidelines recommend once- or twice-weekly monitoring sessions for the last eight weeks of a high-risk pregnancy—a practical impossibility for many. Nuvo’s Invu, a wearable pregnancy monitoring device, tries to keep mom and baby safe remotely. The device, which has 12 different sensors within a band that straps around the abdomen, uses ECG and acoustic sensors to measure fetal and maternal heart rates and contraction activity. “They can have that information fed in real time to their doctor, just as if they were sitting right there,” says Ryan Kraudel, vice president of marketing at Nuvo.

