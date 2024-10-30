A Stand-Out Health Tracker

The FDA has only approved one medical wearable that provides continuous oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate tracking: the Masimo W1 Medical watch. “If you really want a wearable that’s going to help you manage your health, the accuracy of that signal has got to be at the highest caliber,” says Omar Ahmed, executive vice president of engineering at Masimo. The device gives medical-grade accuracy a cut above most fitness trackers, monitoring the perfusion index of a person, or how well blood is circulating, alongside SpO2 and pulse rate. Tracking each of these every second, the W1 records 70,000 measurements a day—critical for those with chronic conditions.

