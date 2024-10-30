The Best Inventions of 2024

A Stand-Out Health Tracker

Masimo W1 Medical

1 minute read
Masimo W1 Medical

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The FDA has only approved one medical wearable that provides continuous oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate tracking: the Masimo W1 Medical watch. “If you really want a wearable that’s going to help you manage your health, the accuracy of that signal has got to be at the highest caliber,” says Omar Ahmed, executive vice president of engineering at Masimo. The device gives medical-grade accuracy a cut above most fitness trackers, monitoring the perfusion index of a person, or how well blood is circulating, alongside SpO2 and pulse rate. Tracking each of these every second, the W1 records 70,000 measurements a day—critical for those with chronic conditions.

Buy Now: Masimo W1 Medical on Masimo

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com