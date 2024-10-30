Over-The-Counter Glucose Monitor

In March, the FDA cleared Dexcom’s Stelo, making it the first glucose biosensor that doesn’t require a prescription. The small, wearable device, worn on the back of the upper arm, is designed for people with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes who are not using insulin. The corresponding app offers readouts, showing when users’ glucose levels spike and ebb throughout the day. “When someone sees their own personal data, that’s empowering, because they can do something about it,” says COO Jake Leach. Indeed, the app helps teach users how to minimize glucose spikes, by, say, eating fiber first during meals or taking a walk straight after eating.
