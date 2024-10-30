Improving Fertility Comfort

Fertility journeys take a mental and physical toll, and at-home progesterone injections can be painful and tricky—the shot’s thick oil must be warmed to thin. Doctors historically advised “putting the vial in your armpit,” says Dandi CEO and co-founder Jake Kent. The company’s IVF Care Kits include a heating pad with a dedicated progesterone vial pocket, a cooling pad to numb the injection site, shot targets to help users inject accurately, a hands-free supply belt to hold it all in place, and a massage ball to disperse internal progesterone clumping knots. A virtual care platform supports users with video calls with registered fertility nurses. Dandi says sales have exceeded six figures in its first two months and reports more than 20 successful customer pregnancies.

Buy Now: Dandi IVF Care Kit on Dandi Fertility