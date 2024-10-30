The Best Inventions of 2024

Improving Fertility Comfort

Dandi IVF Care Kit

1 minute read
Dandi IVF Care Kit

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jessica Klein

Fertility journeys take a mental and physical toll, and at-home progesterone injections can be painful and tricky—the shot’s thick oil must be warmed to thin. Doctors historically advised “putting the vial in your armpit,” says Dandi CEO and co-founder Jake Kent. The company’s IVF Care Kits include a heating pad with a dedicated progesterone vial pocket, a cooling pad to numb the injection site, shot targets to help users inject accurately, a hands-free supply belt to hold it all in place, and a massage ball to disperse internal progesterone clumping knots. A virtual care platform supports users with video calls with registered fertility nurses. Dandi says sales have exceeded six figures in its first two months and reports more than 20 successful customer pregnancies.

Buy Now: Dandi IVF Care Kit on Dandi Fertility

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com