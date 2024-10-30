The Best Inventions of 2024

Easy-To-Add Space

Samara Backyard

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Ashley Mateo

Adding more space to your home can be tough. Whether it’s adding an in-law suite, guest house, gym or yoga studio, or creating a small rental, building an additional dwelling unit (ADU) on your property can come with months of disruption and contractors. Samara’s Backyard homes aim to cut out the turmoil. “We think that an ADU should be as easy to get as a Tesla,” says co-founder and CEO Mike McNamara. “Homeowners deserve flexible space that’s beautifully designed and that can be financially empowering.” To that end, the company is a one-stop shop—from selection (its five models start at $274,000 and range from 420 to 800 sq. ft.) to permitting and financing (at roughly a first-mortgage equivalent). The whole process takes about seven months, but the ADU is built entirely off-site and the actual installation takes just six weeks.

Learn More at Samara Backyard

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com