Adding more space to your home can be tough. Whether it’s adding an in-law suite, guest house, gym or yoga studio, or creating a small rental, building an additional dwelling unit (ADU) on your property can come with months of disruption and contractors. Samara’s Backyard homes aim to cut out the turmoil. “We think that an ADU should be as easy to get as a Tesla,” says co-founder and CEO Mike McNamara. “Homeowners deserve flexible space that’s beautifully designed and that can be financially empowering.” To that end, the company is a one-stop shop—from selection (its five models start at $274,000 and range from 420 to 800 sq. ft.) to permitting and financing (at roughly a first-mortgage equivalent). The whole process takes about seven months, but the ADU is built entirely off-site and the actual installation takes just six weeks.

