A Refrigerated Feeder

When pet supply company Petlibro surveyed more than 900 cat owners, they named two wet-food-related headaches: maintaining meal freshness and requiring a human presence at feeding times. “Ice pack solutions on the market didn’t resolve the problem, because they can only last for six to 10 hours,” says Petlibro founder and CEO York Wu. The company’s Polar automatic wet food feeder employs thermoelectric cooling (similar to what’s used in a fridge) to keep up to 7.4 ounces of food—separated into rotating compartments for different feeding times—fresh for up to three days. Owners can dispense meals on a schedule or at will from anywhere via the app.

