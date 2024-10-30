The Best Inventions of 2024

A Better Way To Compost

Mill Food Recycler

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jared Lindzon

Americans discard some 60 million tons of food annually, and only about 10% of U.S. households have access to compost collection. To help people dispose of food waste more sustainably, Mill Industries last year launched a kitchen appliance that uses a dual-grinding system—powerful enough to break down avocado pits—to turn food scraps into dry grounds overnight. The newly upgraded machine looks like a sleek trash can, works quietly, and features charcoal filters so no smell escapes. “When you wake up in the morning, your scraps will look like coffee grounds and smell like dried spices,” says co-founder Harry Tannenbaum. Use the grounds to fertilize your home garden or, for an extra fee, Mill will pick them up for you.

Buy Now: Mill Food Recycler on Mill

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com