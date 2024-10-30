Americans discard some 60 million tons of food annually, and only about 10% of U.S. households have access to compost collection. To help people dispose of food waste more sustainably, Mill Industries last year launched a kitchen appliance that uses a dual-grinding system—powerful enough to break down avocado pits—to turn food scraps into dry grounds overnight. The newly upgraded machine looks like a sleek trash can, works quietly, and features charcoal filters so no smell escapes. “When you wake up in the morning, your scraps will look like coffee grounds and smell like dried spices,” says co-founder Harry Tannenbaum. Use the grounds to fertilize your home garden or, for an extra fee, Mill will pick them up for you.

Buy Now: Mill Food Recycler on Mill