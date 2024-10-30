The Best Inventions of 2024

A True Robotic Lawn Mower

Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series

1 minute read
Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Robot lawn mowers aren’t new, but most need underground wires to define the perimeter and ensure safety. Mammotion’s Luba 2 AWD is completely wireless, using a system of GPS, cameras, ultrasonic radar, and 3D vision to dynamically map the terrain and avoid obstacles like chairs and cats. The size of a tricycle, the battery-powered mower (so no gas guzzling) even lets users custom “write” words in the grass, should they be so inclined. With a sleek white design, it is also the rare piece of attractive lawn equipment. “It looks like a Formula One racing car,” says José Cuervo, Mammotion’s head of DIY Channel Europe. “It’s really an eye-catcher.”

Buy Now: Mammotion Luba 2 AWD Series on Mammotion | Amazon | Lowe’s

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com