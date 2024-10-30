A True Robotic Lawn Mower

Robot lawn mowers aren’t new, but most need underground wires to define the perimeter and ensure safety. Mammotion’s Luba 2 AWD is completely wireless, using a system of GPS, cameras, ultrasonic radar, and 3D vision to dynamically map the terrain and avoid obstacles like chairs and cats. The size of a tricycle, the battery-powered mower (so no gas guzzling) even lets users custom “write” words in the grass, should they be so inclined. With a sleek white design, it is also the rare piece of attractive lawn equipment. “It looks like a Formula One racing car,” says José Cuervo, Mammotion’s head of DIY Channel Europe. “It’s really an eye-catcher.”

