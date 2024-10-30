Cooktop stoves haven’t changed much in the last 50 years. The Impulse Cooktop from Impulse Labs—founded by former employees from firms including Google, Meta, Apple, and Tesla—innovates with tech. The cooktop is powered by a 3kWh lithium ion phosphate battery that can run alone or alongside wall power. That extra oomph gives the induction stove “five times more performance than gas stoves,” says CEO Sam D’Amico. It can boil water in 40 seconds and provides the user with far more control over stove temperature, thanks to a precise digital readout.

