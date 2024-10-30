The Best Inventions of 2024

Reinventing the Stove

Impulse Cooktop

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Cooktop stoves haven’t changed much in the last 50 years. The Impulse Cooktop from Impulse Labs—founded by former employees from firms including Google, Meta, Apple, and Tesla—innovates with tech. The cooktop is powered by a 3kWh lithium ion phosphate battery that can run alone or alongside wall power. That extra oomph gives the induction stove “five times more performance than gas stoves,” says CEO Sam D’Amico. It can boil water in 40 seconds and provides the user with far more control over stove temperature, thanks to a precise digital readout.

Buy Now: Induction Cooktop on Impulse Labs

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com