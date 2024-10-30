The Best Inventions of 2024

A Better Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro Twin TempSpike

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Overcook chicken, and you’ll get sawdust; undercook it, and you’ll get salmonella. The Twin TempSpike thermometer allows for precision cooking—whether grilling, smoking, roasting, or baking—that removes all guesswork. Users can stick the probe in the meat at the start of cooking and then get alerts via smartphone app when it’s done. Unlike other thermometers with similar functionality, the TempSpike has a 500-foot Bluetooth range, powered by an accompanying “booster” that sits beside the oven, letting you wander far from the kitchen. “The Bluetooth allows you to go watch TV or do household chores,” says Reed Lalor, vice president at ThermoPro.

Buy Now: Twin TempSpike on Thermo Pro | Amazon | Best Buy

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com