Overcook chicken, and you’ll get sawdust; undercook it, and you’ll get salmonella. The Twin TempSpike thermometer allows for precision cooking—whether grilling, smoking, roasting, or baking—that removes all guesswork. Users can stick the probe in the meat at the start of cooking and then get alerts via smartphone app when it’s done. Unlike other thermometers with similar functionality, the TempSpike has a 500-foot Bluetooth range, powered by an accompanying “booster” that sits beside the oven, letting you wander far from the kitchen. “The Bluetooth allows you to go watch TV or do household chores,” says Reed Lalor, vice president at ThermoPro.

Buy Now: Twin TempSpike on Thermo Pro | Amazon | Best Buy