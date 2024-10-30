The Best Inventions of 2024

Quick At-Home Cold Brew

The Cumulus Machine

Cumulus Coffee

Chris Norris

The process of making cold-brew coffee usually takes hours. But the Cumulus Coffee Machine lets you make genuine cold-brew coffee, at home, in under a minute. The device uses recyclable capsules of coffee concentrate, brewing them in water that its tower maintains at 34° F. It also makes cold espresso and creamy nitro brew (by drawing nitrogen from surrounding air). Because heat, which releases chlorogenic acids, isn’t involved at any point in the preparation, there’s no “bitter, acidic bite,” says Cumulus Coffee Company founder and CEO Mesh Gelman, a former Starbucks exec. (Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is an investor.) “You get a more balanced, smooth, authentic coffee experience.”

