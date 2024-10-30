The Best Inventions of 2024

Barbecue Without the Hassle

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

By Jeff Wilser

Smoking barbecue typically requires a backyard, over ten hours of supervision, and skill. The Smart Indoor Smoker requires none of these things. GE has pioneered an active smoke filtration system that allows pitmasters to smoke brisket, ribs, and pork butt directly in their kitchen. With an interior meat-probe, you can plunk in the brisket before breakfast, go to work, check in on it via a smartphone app, and come back 12 hours later for dinner, thanks to the appliance’s “keep warm” option. “This isn’t just designed to be food safe,” says Andre Zdanow, executive director of small appliances at GE. “It’s designed to be delicious.”

