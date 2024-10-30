Reimagining the Spice Grinder

Freshly ground spices just taste better; when pre-ground spices come in jars, they eventually lose their flavor as the oils evaporate. But manual grinding is labor-intensive. The FinaMill reconceptualizes the spice grinder as an electrically powered way to grind not only pepper, but also sesame, garlic, onion, and countless other favorings, thanks to the swappable pods that contain different spices. To grind, just push a button. Switching pods to use another spice mid-recipe is simple, too.
Buy Now: FinaPod GT on Fina Mill | Amazon | Crate & Barrel
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com