The Best Inventions of 2024

Reimagining the Spice Grinder

FinaMill FinaPod GT

By Jeff Wilser

Freshly ground spices just taste better; when pre-ground spices come in jars, they eventually lose their flavor as the oils evaporate. But manual grinding is labor-intensive. The FinaMill reconceptualizes the spice grinder as an electrically powered way to grind not only pepper, but also sesame, garlic, onion, and countless other favorings, thanks to the swappable pods that contain different spices. To grind, just push a button. Switching pods to use another spice mid-recipe is simple, too.

