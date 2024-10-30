Keeping Meat Moist

Traditional air fryers risk dehydrating meat as it cooks, so what you get in convenience you lose in tenderness. To combat this, the Dreo ChefMaker employs a “water atomization system” that sprays the food with tiny particles of water throughout the cooking process, using a probe to ensure it remains at the optimal level of hydration. The “Precision CombiCook” mode allows for automatic tweaks in temperature at just the right time, such as searing a steak at the end. As Jamie Wang, head of the kitchen product line at Dreo says, “We mimic the science of how a chef cooks, but without a lot of effort.”

