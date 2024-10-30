The Best Inventions of 2024

Keeping Meat Moist

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

1 minute read
dreo chefmaker best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Traditional air fryers risk dehydrating meat as it cooks, so what you get in convenience you lose in tenderness. To combat this, the Dreo ChefMaker employs a “water atomization system” that sprays the food with tiny particles of water throughout the cooking process, using a probe to ensure it remains at the optimal level of hydration. The “Precision CombiCook” mode allows for automatic tweaks in temperature at just the right time, such as searing a steak at the end. As Jamie Wang, head of the kitchen product line at Dreo says, “We mimic the science of how a chef cooks, but without a lot of effort.”

Buy Now: ChefMaker Combi Fryer on Dreo | Amazon

