The Best Inventions of 2024

Personal Sound Boost

Sony Bravia Theater U

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Chris Norris

The Bravia Theater U, a wireless wearable neckband speaker by Sony, envelopes the listener in a cloud of high-quality surround sound technology without isolating the user or disturbing those nearby. The Bluetooth device (which also works with TVs from non-Sony brands) creates “an immersive listening experience close to a home theater system,” says Kevin Portaro, business manager for neckband speakers, Sony Electronics North America. Among other uses, the Bravia Theater U can act “as an enhancement device for people who may need more volume than their family and friends when watching TV,” he says.

Buy Now: Bravia Theater U on Sony | Amazon | Best Buy

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com