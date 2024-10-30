The Bravia Theater U, a wireless wearable neckband speaker by Sony, envelopes the listener in a cloud of high-quality surround sound technology without isolating the user or disturbing those nearby. The Bluetooth device (which also works with TVs from non-Sony brands) creates “an immersive listening experience close to a home theater system,” says Kevin Portaro, business manager for neckband speakers, Sony Electronics North America. Among other uses, the Bravia Theater U can act “as an enhancement device for people who may need more volume than their family and friends when watching TV,” he says.

